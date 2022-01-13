Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.06

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 344484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $1,647,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 107,037 shares worth $8,393,523. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after buying an additional 127,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

