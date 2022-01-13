Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) VP Ryan Fischesser Buys 7,387 Shares of Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Fischesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ryan Fischesser acquired 1,136 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055.84.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $60,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

