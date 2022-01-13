Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

