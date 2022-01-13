Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CARR opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.