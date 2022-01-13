CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CTT opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.