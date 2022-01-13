Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $225.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,051. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

