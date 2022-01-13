CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

