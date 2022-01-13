CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECE stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

