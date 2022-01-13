Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.90

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.90 and last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 3223121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

