Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $108.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.
In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
