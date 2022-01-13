Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $108.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

