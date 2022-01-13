Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CG traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$10.50. The company had a trading volume of 388,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.52. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

