Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.34.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

