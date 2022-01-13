CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.29% from the stock’s current price.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 129 ($1.75) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.11 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

