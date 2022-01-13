CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.29% from the stock’s current price.
LON CNIC opened at GBX 129 ($1.75) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75.11 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.
CentralNic Group Company Profile
