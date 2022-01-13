Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.19. 3,332,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.