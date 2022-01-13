Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Up to $334.11

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $334.11, but opened at $343.17. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $350.97, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

