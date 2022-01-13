Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Up to $334.11

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $334.11, but opened at $343.17. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $350.97, with a volume of 2,912 shares traded.
CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
