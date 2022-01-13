Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,967 shares of company stock worth $99,998,579 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

