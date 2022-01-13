Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of CHGG opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.