Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

