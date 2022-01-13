Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of CQP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

