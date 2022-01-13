Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.79

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 2395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

