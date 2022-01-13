Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.36

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 2126086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

