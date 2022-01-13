Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 625.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $134.43 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

