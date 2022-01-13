Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

