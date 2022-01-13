China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.70. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 5,171 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

