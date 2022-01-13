Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $607.74 million during the quarter. Chiyoda had a positive return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

