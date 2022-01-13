Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHYHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 93,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.5232 dividend. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHYHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

