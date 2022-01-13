Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.