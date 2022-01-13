Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
