Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.