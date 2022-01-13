CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $180.83 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

