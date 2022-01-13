CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 724.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.96.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

