CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.35 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

