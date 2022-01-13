CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,274 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $345.55 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.04 and its 200-day moving average is $334.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

