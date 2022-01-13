CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 223 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,808,000 after buying an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

