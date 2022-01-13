CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $204.91 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.