CIBC Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CGIFF. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

