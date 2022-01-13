CIBC Initiates Coverage on Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.