CIBC Initiates Coverage on Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
