CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INE. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.84.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.26 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.16.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

