Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.66% of Cintas worth $2,229,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $406.21 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

