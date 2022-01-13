Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $498,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,563. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

