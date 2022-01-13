Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 254,301 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 254,301 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

