Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 45,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

