Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 957.1% in December

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 957.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $114,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,315. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

