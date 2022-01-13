Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,049. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.