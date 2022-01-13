Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

