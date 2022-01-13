Coastline Trust Co Sells 460 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

