Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and have sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Codorus Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

