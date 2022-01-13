Colgate-Palmolive Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,020. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

