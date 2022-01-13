Commerce Bank Has $1.36 Million Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 551,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

