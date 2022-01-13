Commerce Bank Purchases 15,795 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 499.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.