Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

