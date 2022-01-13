Commerce Bank Sells 18,205 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 273,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91.

